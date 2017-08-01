Wisconsin cork company helping with NASA project

TREVOR, Wis. (AP) - A southeastern Wisconsin cork company is among more than a dozen manufactures in the state that are working on a NASA venture into space.

The Fond du Lac Reporter reports that cork from Amorim Cork Composites in Trevor will be used in the heat shield on the crew capsule and rocket for the spacecraft that's expected to take humans to deep space and Mars in coming decades.

NASA is working with multiple contractors to construct and launch the newest spacecraft designed for long-distance flights into space.

Amorim was founded in 1940s and currently has about 80 employees. The company's products have been used for things such as space flight, sports flooring and automotive gaskets.

NASA said thousands of businesses from across the U.S. are involved in the project.