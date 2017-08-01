UPDATE: Authorities release name of person killed in Clark Co. rollover crash

Clark County (WQOW) - Authorities have released the name of the driver involved in the fatal crash in Clark County.

According to a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Brian A. Culton Scheel, 19, of Merrillan, was traveling southbound on Highway 12 in a pickup truck when he tried to negotiate a corner by Emer Lane in the Township of Mentor.

Authorities said the truck entered the ditch and rolled several times; he was ejected from the truck.

Officials said Culton Scheel was dead at the scene. They said speed appears to be a factor in the accident; he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Officials said Tuesday morning's crash is Clark County's fifth traffic fatality in 2017.

