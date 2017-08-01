Eau Claire man seriously injured in Pierce Co. crash

Pierce County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was seriously injured after a crash in Pierce County that happened on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 at 690th Avenue in the Township of Martell.

Authorities said Tara A. Bauer, 37, of Ellsworth, was traveling eastbound on 690th Avenue in a SUV when she failed to stop for a stop sign.

Officials said Bauer hit a pickup truck, driven by Donald W. Simonson, 65, of Eau Claire and his passenger, Debra B. Simonson, 63, of Eau Claire.

Deputies said Donald Simonson was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. They said Debra Simonson was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said Bauer had minor injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation.