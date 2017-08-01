Krumrie in night one of the Double Buzzer

By Brad Erickson

Menomonie (July 27, 2017) - The Red Cedar Speedway presented the Double Buzzer Hornet Special Night One sponsored by Midwest Family Broadcasting. There was $5 Grandstand Admission and the USRA Limited Late Models, UMSS Traditionals, Victory Promotions 600 Mini Mods were on the card. Feature winners included Derrick Krumrie, Mike Mueller, and Lance Hofer.

The night’s featured event was the first night of the Double Buzzer Hornet Special as Bradley York and Derrick Krumrie won the heats and Krumrie drove from the pole to the feature win in the feature. The feature was lined up by passing points making the heats very important. An early yellow flag flew to keep the pack grouped tight but Krumrie led every lap. He and Bradley York drove away from the pack and York made a serious last lap bid for the win. He drove under the leader in turns three and four but it was Krumrie winning the drag race to the checkers, literally winning by inches. Jordan Langer, Jason Holte, and 3229-Chad Walera rounded out the top five.

The USMS 360 Traditional Sprints saw Mueller unchallenged on the night as he won his heat, dash, and the feature. Hunter Custer picked up his first win of the season in the other heat. It was Hunter Custer leading the first lap of the feature but Mueller took control on lap two. A hard turn four roll called for a red flag and significant delay in the racing action as the driver received medical attention and was transported to a local hospital. Due to conflicting reports, this writer can not report on his condition,

Back under green it was Mueller as Anna Hippe drove from seventh into second. A spinning Jake Kouba slowed the action once again. On the restart, a car lost a wheel in turn one thwarting the start, but the next attempt took them to green and all the way to the checkered flag. Mueller was untouchable as Hippe and Jimmy Kouba fought for second and Hippe claiming the spot. Bryan Roatch and Jon Lewerer were in the top five.

The limited lates saw Shaun Mann and Lance Hofer win the heats as Hofer swept the night. It was Troy Langowski at the point of the feature, leading the first five circuits. Hofer, using the highline, powered past Langowski for the lead coming off turn two and looked strong. Tony Bahr was very impressive as he started eighth and used the low groove to pick of cars until he moved into second on about lap eight. Langowski and Mark Teske were in a strong battle for third when Derek Nelson looped his car in turn two on lap 12. Hofer lead the restart as Langowski got out of the groove and was shuffled deeper in the pack. Bahr looked to cool his heals and then make a late run for the checkered as he got close enough to make a bid under the leader on the white flag. Bahr grazed a tire in the inside of turn two upsetting his car, and Hofer was flawless the rest of the distance. Hofer won over Bahr, Matt LaDuke, Teske, and Johnny Emerson.

The Red Cedar Speedway returned to action the following night for Fair Night and the Double Buzzer Hornet Special Night Two. The special has two separate complete shows lined up by draw and passing points. Extra money is paid out to the top five in points in the combined nights.

Hornets A Feature 1. 33-Derek Krumrie, [1]; 2. 17-Bradley York, [5]; 3. 34-Jordan Langer, [3]; 4. 67-Jason Holte, [2]; 5. 3229-Chad Walera, [4]; 6. 41V-William Voeltz, [8]; 7. 18B-Dean Butler, [7]; 8. 13-Derrick Johnson, [9]; 9. 1H-Ross Hoffman, [17]; 10. 27XX-Colin Nyseth, [10]; 11. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [6]; 12. 82-Craig Oas, [11]; 13. F7-Robert Fawcett, [13]; 14. 7W-John Wilson, [15]; 15. 14-Kaden Baldwin, [14]; 16. (DNF) 103-Dave Clausen, [12]; (DNS) 3C-Jim Hallquist

Heat 1: 1. 17-Bradley York, [2]; 2. 67-Jason Holte, [3]; 3. 18B-Dean Butler, [5]; 4. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [7]; 5. 13-Derrick Johnson, [9]; 6. 82-Craig Oas, [1]; 7. F7-Robert Fawcett, [6]; 8. 7W-John Wilson, [8]; 9. 3C-Jim Hallquist, [4]

Heat 2: 1. 33-Derek Krumrie, [3]; 2. 41V-William Voeltz, [7]; 3. 34-Jordan Langer, [6]; 4. 3229-Chad Walera, [8]; 5. 27XX-Colin Nyseth, [1]; 6. 103-Dave Clausen, [4]; 7. 14-Kaden Baldwin, [2]; 8. (DNF) 1H-Ross Hoffman, [5]

USMS 360 Traditional Sprints - Non-Winged, A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Mike Mueller, [3]; 2. 16-Anna Hippe, [7]; 3. 2K-Jimmy Kouba, [5]; 4. 99-Bryan Roach, [9]; 5. 69S-Jon Lewerer, [12]; 6. 29-Hunter Custer, [1]; 7. 6-Jake Kouba, [4]; 8. 12X-Blake Anderson, [10]; 9. 93-Brad Peterson, [6]; 10. (DNF) 17B-Eric Becker, [13]; 11. (DNF) 23-Jake Hendrickson, [11]; 12. (DNF) 22-Cam Schafer, [8]; 13. (DNF) N1-Ty Sampair, [2]

Dash 1: (6 Laps): 1. 87-Mike Mueller, [1]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba, [4]; 3. 16-Anna Hippe, [3]; 4. N1-Ty Sampair, [5]; 5. 2K-Jimmy Kouba, [6]; 6. 29-Hunter Custer, [2]

Heat 1: (10 Laps): 1. 29-Hunter Custer, [2]; 2. 2K-Jimmy Kouba, [1]; 3. N1-Ty Sampair, [5]; 4. 93-Brad Peterson, [6]; 5. 99-Bryan Roach, [4]; 6. 69S-Jon Lewerer, [3]

Heat 2: (10 Laps): 1. 87-Mike Mueller, [1]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba, [4]; 3. 16-Anna Hippe, [3]; 4. 22-Cam Schafer, [5]; 5. 12X-Blake Anderson, [2]; 6. 23-Jake Hendrickson, [6]; 7. (DNF) 17B-Eric Becker, [7]

Limited Dirt Late Models, A Feature 1. 11-Lance Hofer, [2]; 2. QQ-Tony Bahr, [8]; 3. 33-Matt LaDuke, [9]; 4. 9-Mark Teske, [4]; 5. 42-Johnny Emerson, [11]; 6. 01-Shaun Mann, [6]; 7. 88-Troy Langowski, [1]; 8. D1-Dennis Larson, [5]; 9. 14-Robbie Johnson, [7]; 10. 11X-Derek Nelson, [3]; 11. 33G-Derek Sutton, [10]; 12. 19-Ryan Siegle, [12]; (DNS) 99-Barry Johnson,

Heat 1: 1. 11-Lance Hofer, [2]; 2. 11X-Derek Nelson, [1]; 3. 88-Troy Langowski, [3]; 4. QQ-Tony Bahr, [7]; 5. 33-Matt LaDuke, [5]; 6. 42-Johnny Emerson, [6]; 7. 19-Ryan Siegle, [4]

Heat 2: 1. 01-Shaun Mann, [2]; 2. 9-Mark Teske, [4]; 3. D1-Dennis Larson, [6]; 4. 14-Robbie Johnson, [5]; 5. 33G-Derek Sutton, [3]; 6. (DNF) 99-Barry Johnson, [1]