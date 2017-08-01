Anderson in the Mods at Red Cedar

By Brad Erickson

Menomonie, Wisconsin (July 28, 2017) - The Red Cedar Speedway presented the Dunn County Fair Night and Double Buzzer Hornet Special Night Two presented by Tractor Central. The WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hornets were all in action. Feature winners included Mike Anderson, Jeff Brauer, Shane Halopka, Mike Knudtson, George Richards, and Derek Krumrie.

The Tim’s Automotive Modifieds heats were won by Kevin Adams and Cory Mahder but it was Mike Anderson racing from sixth to the win at feature time. Chet Atkinson moved from the pole to lead lap one of the feature when an early yellow flag flew for a spinning Brandon Jensen and Mike Knopps as Knopps was sent to the rear. Atkinson led the restart but Jake Hanson and Jason Richardson were involved in a caution in turn four. Neither car continued. Once again under green, Atkinson was under heavy pressure by Cory Williams, but Mike Anderson powered under both to the point. Anderson continued to lead as Mark Hessler used the high side to move to second and seventh starting Mahder moved to third.

A spinning Josh Hessler collected Steve Hallquist and slowed the action for the final time. Anderson enjoyed a several car length lead as Hessler and Mahder raced side by side for second and Adams raced side by side with Ashley Anderson for fourth. Late in the running Anderson was enjoying a comfortable lead as Mahder claimed second and drove very hard to try to close. It was Anderson by several car lengths at the checkers with Mahder finishing in a strong second. Hessler, Adams, and Ashley Anderson were in the top five.

The General Beer Super Stocks ran three heats with Ben Hillman, Jeff Brauer, and Tommy Richards each driving under the checkers. The very strong Brauer on the pole for the main event showed writing on the wall as he endured three cautions on his way to leading every lap of the event. Early, he and Rick Hallquist moved away from a large pack racing for third but Brauer stretched his legs and moved out to a straightaway advantage.

The first caution saw a rare spin by Richards and he was relegated to 19th on the restart. The yellow flew immediately again as Tony Falkner spun. It was Brauer at the point as Steve Thomas moved into second. A final caution was drawn by a spinning AJ Morissette.

Back under green it was Brauer to the checkered flag undaunted. There was great racing action behind him as several tough drivers had a shoot out for the top five. Meanwhile, Richards was attacking the track in a fervor as he blasted from the back and tried to break into the front runner’s action. Thomas looked solid in second as Hallquist drove home in third. Jesse Redetzke finished fourth and Ben Hillman bested Richards for fifth.

There were four Midwest Modifieds heats as Gunner Watkins, Grant Southworth, Travis Anderson, and Denny Cutsforth each won their battles. The feature start saw an immediate chain reaction caution as they took the green. There were at least eight cars involved as Calvin Iverson and Josh Smith moved to the work area and the rear on the start. The 15 car was not able to continue.

Pole sitter Shadow Kitchner lead lap one but the race was stalled due to a four car incident in turn two. Iverson was not able to continue. Again, it was Kitchner but Shane Halopka had quickly raced to second from fourth. A caution flag flew for a spinning Cutsforth, which included perhaps some misguided extracurricular action while under yellow. Not long after restarting, Cutsforth spun again and was relegated pit side.

The green flag saw Colin Chaschuk becoming hung up on the inside of turn two and the yellow flew again. As they returned to action, it was Halopka snatching the lead as Mark Thomas moved to second. Travis Anderson moved into third as Gunnar Watkins followed him into fourth. Gant Southworth was able to overtake fifth as they all raced unchanged the remainder of the race as Halopka took the checkers.

The Street Stocks saw Michael Knudtson and Danny Richards win the heats as Knudtson swept the night, winning the feature. It wasn’t all that easy however, as 14 year old Braden Brauer drove from the outside of the front row to lead the race and look very strong. Although Knudtson was able to get near Bauer, the leader looked very good chasing his first feature win. A yellow flag flew on one occasion as Danny Richards was called for a lap nine caution. It was the break Knudtson needed as he used an aggressive inside move at the restart to take the lead. He went on to pull away for the win but Brauer was impressive in second. Richards used the remaining laps to scorch his way back into the top three. Ron Hanestad and Ashley Wahlstrom rounded out the top five.

The Pure Stocks heats were won by Kent Harmon and George Richards as Richards swept the night. Kent Deutsch lead early as Krysta and Dustin Doughty trailed in the top three. Dustin Doughty moved to second and then the lead. Meanwhile, Harmon and Richards battled for second as a spinning Cole Hill drew the caution. The green, white, checkered restart saw Richards challenge Doughty on the outside for the win. At the white flag they were side by side and continued to remain the same the entire last lap as Richards bested the two by a fender at the checkered flag.

Chad Walera and Derek Krumrie won their heats as Krumrie went on the sweep the night and the entire Double Buzzer Hornet Special winning both heats and features. A first lap caution saw Waldera spin and collect William Voeltz, Ross Hoffman, and John Wilson. All four cars were eliminated. Jason Holte took the lead but Bradley York drew the caution with a very hard trip into the turn four wall. On the restart, Krumrie overtook Leslie Jackson and closed on the leader. Holte bobbled once in turn four and Krumrie pounced for the lead. Krumrie drove to the win and was followed to the line by Holte, Jackson, Jordan Langer, and Dean Butler. However, the technical check after the race drew disqualifications for Jackson and Butler. Langer was scored in third, as Colin Nyseth and Dave Clausen were awarded top five finishes.

The Red Cedar Speedway is off on August 04, but returns with a vengeance the following week. Thursday, August 10, 2017 features the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) Special plus USRA Limited Late Models and WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. One night later, the WISSOTA Challenge Series / Mahder 55 Memorial Race brings $5555.55 to win the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Late Models. The Super Stocks, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks are also in action. Once again, Realtor Shelly Watkins will pay out $50.00 to the hard charger. The money is awarded to the feature winner who won from the furthest position in the field. Seventh starting Michael Knudtson earned the Hard Charger bonus on this night of racing.

Tim’s Automotive WISSOTA Modified Feature: 1. 57-Mike Anderson, [6]; 2. 55-Cory Mahder, [7]; 3. 13-Mark Hessler, [4]; 4. 40-Kevin Adams, [5]; 5. 81-Ashley Anderson, [8]; 6. 21B-Brandon Jensen, [13]; 7. 99-Neil Balduc, [15]; 8. 8S-Tony Schill, [9]; 9. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [10]; 10. W-Cory Williams, [3]; 11. 3C-Chet Atkinson, [1]; 12. 3-Bryan Hessler, [18]; 13. 24-Darrel Hazelton, [17]; 14. 93-Mike Knopps, [11]; 15. (DNF) 23-Kerry Halopka, [14]; 16. (DNF) 9-Josh Hessler, [2]; 17. (DNF) R1-Jason Richardson, [16]; 18. (DNF) 12-Jake Hanson, [12]

Heat 1: 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [1]; 2. 57-Mike Anderson, [4]; 3. 9-Josh Hessler, [3]; 4. 13-Mark Hessler, [8]; 5. 8S-Tony Schill, [6]; 6. 93-Mike Knopps, [2]; 7. 21B-Brandon Jensen, [5]; 8. 99-Neil Balduc, [7]; 9. 24-Darrel Hazelton, [9]

Heat 2: 1. 55-Cory Mahder, [6]; 2. W-Cory Williams, [1]; 3. 81-Ashley Anderson, [8]; 4. 3C-Chet Atkinson, [2]; 5. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [5]; 6. 12-Jake Hanson, [3]; 7. 23-Kerry Halopka, [4]; 8. R1-Jason Richardson, [7]; 9. 3-Bryan Hessler, [9]

General Beer WISSOTA Super Stock Feature: 1. 34-Jeff Brauer, [1]; 2. T17-Steve Thomas, [3]; 3. 26-Rick Hallquist, [2]; 4. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [5]; 5. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [6]; 6. 7R-Tommy Richards, [9]; 7. 31X-Dan Gullikson A, [8]; 8. 9ER-Troy Fransway, [11]; 9. 56-Chad Gullixson, [4]; 10. 2-Bart Steffen, [7]; 11. 1-Matt Koski, [14]; 12. 11-Sam Fankhauser, [19]; 13. 3-Casey Underdahl, [17]; 14. 777-AJ Morissette, [15]; 15. 27-Tony Falkner, [13]; 16. 89-Tyler Lamm, [18]; 17. 3Z-Eric Zitelman, [16]; 18. (DNF) 17-Wayne Dean, [12]; 19. (DNF) 8-Jim Harris, [20]; (DQ) 96-Luke Schultz, [10]

Heat 1: 1. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [3]; 2. 26-Rick Hallquist, [4]; 3. 2-Bart Steffen, [6]; 4. 96-Luke Schultz, [1]; 5. 27-Tony Falkner, [5]; 6. 3Z-Eric Zitelman, [2]; 7. (DNF) 8-Jim Harris, [7]

Heat 2: 1. 34-Jeff Brauer, [2]; 2. 31X-Dan Gullikson A, [4]; 3. 56-Chad Gullixson, [1]; 4. 9ER-Troy Fransway, [3]; 5. 1-Matt Koski, [5]; 6. 3-Casey Underdahl, [7]; 7. 11-Sam Fankhauser, [6]

Heat 3: 1. 7R-Tommy Richards, [4]; 2. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [2]; 3. T17-Steve Thomas, [5]; 4. 17-Wayne Dean, [6]; 5. 777-AJ Morissette, [1]; 6. 89-Tyler Lamm, [3]

Southworth Chevrolet WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [4]; 2. T25-Mark Thomas, [2]; 3. 37-Travis Anderson, [7]; 4. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [5]; 5. 35-Grant Southworth, [8]; 6. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [15]; 7. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [1]; 8. 21-Jacob Smith, [13]; 9. 13-Nick Koehler, [23]; 10. 21J-Josh Smith, [9]; 11. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [6]; 12. 33C-Cole Chernosky, [14]; 13. 18S-Clark Swartz, [19]; 14. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr, [10]; 15. 3D-Kevin Monteith, [12]; 16. 18-Tyler Werner, [26]; 17. 22J-Michael Hofer, [24]; 18. 37V-Brent Voeltz, [22]; 19. 24-Jeremy Wendt, [18]; 20. (DNF) 621-Colin Chaschuk, [17]; 21. (DNF) 20-Denny Cutsforth, [3]; 22. (DNF) 87-Chris Johnson, [16]; 23. (DNF) 27X-Calvin Iverson, [20]; 24. (DNF) 15-Karl Kolek, [11]; 25. (DNF) JLO-Jason Olson, [21]; (DNS) R2-Jay Richardson,

Heat 1: 1. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [1]; 2. T25-Mark Thomas, [3]; 3. 21J-Josh Smith, [5]; 4. 21-Jacob Smith, [6]; 5. 621-Colin Chaschuk, [4]; 6. JLO-Jason Olson, [7]; 7. (DNF) R2-Jay Richardson, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 35-Grant Southworth, [2]; 2. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [3]; 3. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr, [4]; 4. 33C-Cole Chernosky, [5]; 5. 24-Jeremy Wendt, [7]; 6. (DNF) 13-Nick Koehler, [6]; 7. (DNF) 18-Tyler Werner, [1]

Heat 3: 1. 37-Travis Anderson, [5]; 2. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [1]; 3. 15-Karl Kolek, [4]; 4. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [3]; 5. 18S-Clark Swartz, [6]; 6. 37V-Brent Voeltz, [2]

Heat 4: 1. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [3]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [4]; 3. 3D-Kevin Monteith, [2]; 4. 87-Chris Johnson, [5]; 5. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [1]; 6. (DNF) 22J-Michael Hofer, [6]

WISSOTA Street Stocks: 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [7]; 2. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [2]; 3. 3R-Danny Richards, [8]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [5]; 5. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [6]; 6. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [4]; 7. 88-Robert Wahlstrom, [3]; 8. 007-Jess Seim, [9]; 9. 27-Dale Holte, [1]; 10. 12-Warren Hanson, [10]

Heat 1: 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [2]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [5]; 3. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [3]; 4. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [4]; 5. 007-Jess Seim, [1]

Heat 2: 1. 3R-Danny Richards, [2]; 2. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [1]; 3. 88-Robert Wahlstrom, [4]; 4. 27-Dale Holte, [5]; 5. 12-Warren Hanson, [3]

WISSOTA Pure Stocks: 1. 5R-George Richards, [5]; 2. D1-Dustin Doughty, [8]; 3. E3-Kent Harmon, [7]; 4. 03-Krysta Doughty, [3]; 5. 7-Kent Deutsch, [2]; 6. R44-Pat Smith, [6]; 7. 24-Lou Puzio, [9]; 8. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [10]; 9. 27H-Tyler Hallquist, [11]; 10. 9-Cole Hill, [1]; 11. 66-Brendan Uetz, [12]; 12. (DNF) 15-Jeff Tisdale, [4]

Heat 1: 1. E3-Kent Harmon, [4]; 2. 03-Krysta Doughty, [3]; 3. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [2]; 4. 9-Cole Hill, [5]; 5. 24-Lou Puzio, [6]; 6. 27H-Tyler Hallquist, [1]

Heat 2: 1. 5R-George Richards, [1]; 2. R44-Pat Smith, [2]; 3. D1-Dustin Doughty, [3]; 4. 7-Kent Deutsch, [4]; 5. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [6]; 6. 66-Brendan Uetz, [5]

RCS Hornets: 1. 33-Derek Krumrie, [5]; 2. 67-Jason Holte, [2]; 3. 34-Jordan Langer, [3]; 4. 27XX-Colin Nyseth, [4]; 5. 103-Dave Clausen, [11]; 6. 82-Craig Oas, [16]; 7. 14-Kaden Baldwin, [12]; 8. (DNF) F7-Robert Fawcett, [15]; 9. (DNF) 14B-Lucas Brackin, [7]; 10. (DNF) 13-Derrick Johnson, [18]; 11. (DNF) 17-Bradley York, [8]; 12. (DNF) 3229-Chad Walera, [6]; 13. (DNF) 41V-William Voeltz, [10]; 14. (DNF) 7W-John Wilson, [13]; 15. (DNF) 1H-Ross Hoffman, [14]; 16. (DNF) 49-Derrick Reed, [17]; (DQ) 12-Leslie Jackson, [1]; (DQ) 18B-Dean Butler, [9]

Heat 1: 1. 3229-Chad Walera, [1]; 2. 67-Jason Holte, [4]; 3. 12-Leslie Jackson, [2]; 4. 17-Bradley York, [6]; 5. 18B-Dean Butler, [8]; 6. 103-Dave Clausen, [3]; 7. 7W-John Wilson, [7]; 8. F7-Robert Fawcett, [5]; 9. (DNF) 49-Derrick Reed, [9]

Heat 2: 1. 33-Derek Krumrie, [3]; 2. 27XX-Colin Nyseth, [2]; 3. 34-Jordan Langer, [4]; 4. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [5]; 5. 41V-William Voeltz, [8]; 6. 14-Kaden Baldwin, [6]; 7. (DNF) 1H-Ross Hoffman, [9]; 8. (DNF) 82-Craig Oas, [1]; 9. (DNF) 13-Derrick Johnson, [7]