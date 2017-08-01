Black River Falls search and recovery organization recovers body of missing football player in CA

Marc Ma, 20, went missing on June 10, 2016 after he and some of his teammates went paddleboarding in Lake Tahoe, CA. Ma's body was recovered months later with the help of Bruce's Legacy in Black River Falls, Wis. Photo Courtesy: KRNV-DT/CNN

Lake Tahoe, CA (/CNN) - On June 10, 2016, 20-year-old Marc Ma and some of his teammates went paddle boarding in Lake Tahoe. The winds picked up.

When a boat rescued the friends, Ma was gone.

Several agencies spent more than a week looking for him. In April, the Ma family reached out to the search and recovery company, "Bruce's Legacy", hoping for answers.

"Most cases we work are ones after people have said there's nothing more we could do, and families are left with nothing,” said Keith Cormican, the founder of Bruce's Legacy in Black River Falls.

Coming all the way from Wisconsin, the service is completely free. The high tech search team used its sonar and remote operated vehicle during the recovery. "It's just a matter of working at it. We poured our hearts into this,” Cormican said.

Sometimes, a fresh pair of eyes make all the difference. "So, we were able to grab hold of him with our ROV then we called the Sheriff Office. They brought people to help us, and we brought the gentleman home,” Cormican said.

A body was discovered with similar clothing just 700 yards off this shore, 240 feet deep. "I spoke with Michael Ma this morning. He was relieved to understand that his son may have been recovered,” said Sgt. Dave Hunt, with the Placer County Sheriff's Office. "And, our heartfelt prayers go out to the family. Hopefully, they're able to recover their song, once positive ID has been done."

"It's just the greatest feeling in the world to help people,” Cormican said.