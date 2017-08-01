Wisconsin (WQOW) - Moving in and out of a rental property can be stressful, but do you know your tenant rights and responsibilities?
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), officials said of all consumer complaints they received in 2016, the landlord/tenant category ranked second, with security deposit issues being the main driver for the grievances.
"For many college-aged consumers, renting is a new concept and one that entails a whole new range of terms and responsibilities," said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. "A security deposit can put hundreds of dollars on the line for a renter, so it is important to consider the things you need to do to ensure that you get as much of that money back as possible at the end of your lease."
DATCP officials said before you move out, consider following these steps below:
When you move into a new rental property, make sure to:
If you have issues regarding your security deposit or questions about your rights as a tenant, contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or via email: datcphotline@wi.gov.
