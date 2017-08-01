Wisconsin (WQOW) - Moving in and out of a rental property can be stressful, but do you know your tenant rights and responsibilities?

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), officials said of all consumer complaints they received in 2016, the landlord/tenant category ranked second, with security deposit issues being the main driver for the grievances.

"For many college-aged consumers, renting is a new concept and one that entails a whole new range of terms and responsibilities," said Frank Frassetto, Division Administrator for Trade and Consumer Protection. "A security deposit can put hundreds of dollars on the line for a renter, so it is important to consider the things you need to do to ensure that you get as much of that money back as possible at the end of your lease."

DATCP officials said before you move out, consider following these steps below:

Ask your landlord for a preliminary walk-through before your final checkout tour. This will give you a chance to see what needs special attention for cleaning or repair and may help you avert potential security deposit deductions.

Be sure to provide your new address in order to receive your security deposit promptly. (If you are moving out at the end of your lease, the landlord must return your security deposit, less any amounts that may be withheld, within 21 days after you move out.)

Take detailed photos of the property before your final walk-through in order to document the condition in which you left it.

When you move into a new rental property, make sure to:

Complete a check-in sheet when you get the keys. If your lease requires a security deposit, you have seven days from the first rental date to complete a check-in report that notes pre-existing conditions. If you fail to return a check-in sheet within seven days, you may be giving up your right to contest some security deposit withholdings for pre-existing conditions. Take photos of any damages, submit copies of the photos to your landlord with the report, and keep a copy of all of these materials for yourself.

At the start of a tenancy, the landlord must provide you with the name and address of a person who can be readily contacted regarding maintenance problems. But unless otherwise agreed, tenants are usually responsible for routine minor repairs and are required to comply with any maintenance and sanitation requirements imposed on tenants by local housing codes.

If you have issues regarding your security deposit or questions about your rights as a tenant, contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or via email: datcphotline@wi.gov.