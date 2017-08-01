Repairs begin for Emery and Isabel streets in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is underway at streets near Eau Claire's east side.

Eau Claire city officials said construction started on Monday, July 31 on Emery Street, from Margaret Street to Agnes Street, and Isabel Street, from Hogeboom Avenue to Emery Street.

Crews said repairs will include removing the existing bituminous surface, removing curb and gutter, removing the concrete driveway approaches, removing sidewalk, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous paving, and boulevard restoration.

Officials said there will be times during construction which vehicle access to residential properties will not be possible. Crews plan to complete repairs by Friday, October 27, contingent upon weather conditions and delivery of construction materials.