Aug. 1 is "National Night Out"

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Are you looking for a fun-filled, free family event for Tuesday? It's "National Night Out" across the U.S., including in western Wisconsin.

"National Night Out" is an event that brings together neighbors and local police officers to take a stand against crime and disorder in the community. Throughout the Chippewa Valley, there will be free music, food, carnival games and much more.

EAU CLAIRE

5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Owen Park in Eau Claire

Carnival games, dunk tank, food, inflatables, music, prizes

CHIPPEWA FALLS

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls

Free food, drinks, kids' games, dunk tank

Police, firefighters and EMTs will also be giving tours of their emergency vehicles

MENOMONIE

6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cedar Corporation in Menomonie

Bike rodeo, dunk tank, kids' activities, live music

There will be vehicle displays by several police and law enforcement agencies

BARRON COUNTY