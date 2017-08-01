Aug. 1 is "National Night Out"

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Are you looking for a fun-filled, free family event for Tuesday? It's "National Night Out" across the U.S., including in western Wisconsin.
"National Night Out" is an event that brings together neighbors and local police officers to take a stand against crime and disorder in the community. Throughout the Chippewa Valley, there will be free music, food, carnival games and much more.
EAU CLAIRE
- 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Owen Park in Eau Claire
- Carnival games, dunk tank, food, inflatables, music, prizes
CHIPPEWA FALLS
- 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls
- Free food, drinks, kids' games, dunk tank
- Police, firefighters and EMTs will also be giving tours of their emergency vehicles
MENOMONIE
- 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cedar Corporation in Menomonie
- Bike rodeo, dunk tank, kids' activities, live music
- There will be vehicle displays by several police and law enforcement agencies
BARRON COUNTY
- 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Anderson Park in Barron
- Mosaic Telecom in Cameron
- Endevor Field in Cumberland
- Fire Hall in Chetek
- Moon Lake Park in Rice Lake
- Village Park in Turtle Lake
- Free food, prizes and family fun
- Police, firefighters and EMTs will also have vehicles on site for you to look at