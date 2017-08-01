ALERT: Sewer main collapses at Eddy Lane, Saturn Avenue in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Repairs to fix a sewer collapse near Eau Claire's north side has been rescheduled.

News 18 spoke with Lane Berg, Eau Claire's utilities manager, who said sewer pipe repairs originally scheduled for Wednesday will be held off until Thursday early morning, which is when contractors will be available.

Berg said crews saw a dip in the pavement, and upon further inspection, they found a break in the sewer pipe at Eddy Lane and Saturn Avenue. He said the pipe was placed in 1984 and had exceeded its life expectancy.

He said crews are monitoring the flow of the service line through the week; no interruption of services is anticipated during repairs on Thursday.

Berg told News 18 repairs could cost around $5,000.

On Thursday, traffic on Eddy Lane will be re-routed one block to the north of Virginia Lane via Jupiter Avenue and Uranus Avenue. Traffic on Saturn Avenue, from Eddy Lane to Virginia Lane, will be open to "local traffic only".

Posted August 1, 2017 at 2:48 p.m.:

