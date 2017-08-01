New coach for McDonell Central-Regis boys soccer co-op

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new coach will be leading an area high school boys soccer team for the upcoming season.

In a press release, the McDonell Central-Regis boys soccer co-op announced Aleem Abdul as the new soccer coach for the 2017 fall season.

Archie Sherbinow, MACS Athletic Director said, “Coach Aleem will bring a great deal of passion and energy to our program. I am excited for him to begin working with the students. If they buy into the amount of excitement he has, they could have a very successful season.”

The soccer season begins Monday, Aug. 14.