New coach for McDonell Central-Regis boys soccer co-op

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new coach will be leading an area high school boys soccer team for the upcoming season.

In a press release, the McDonell Central-Regis boys soccer co-op announced Aleem Abdul as the new soccer coach for the 2017 fall season.

Archie Sherbinow, MACS Athletic Director said, “Coach Aleem will bring a great deal of passion and energy to our program. I am excited for him to begin working with the students. If they buy into the amount of excitement he has, they could have a very successful season.” 

The soccer season begins Monday, Aug. 14.

