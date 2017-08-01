Eau Claire Dairy Queen files lawsuit against DQ inc.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An independent Eau Claire Dairy Queen is claiming sabotage in a lawsuit filed against the American Dairy Queen Corporation.

The lawsuit was filed in Eau Claire County in early July by Maureen and John Robertson, the owners of the Dairy Queen on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire.

The lawsuit states the Roberston's offered more than $640,000 to "Stephen's Partnership" to buy exclusive rights to use the DQ name in Eau Claire County, but American Dairy Queen said they would kill the deal.

The Robertson's then attempted to buy the majority of Stephen's Partnership, but corporate blocked that deal as well. Then, according to the lawsuit, American Dairy Queen bought the exclusive rights from Stephen's Partnership for less than the Robertson's offered.

After buying the rights, American Dairy Queen then sent a letter to the Robertson's, stating they could lose their ability to use the DQ name, citing failures to provide reports and selling "un-approved products".

The Robertson's are seeking the rights, as well as damages in the lawsuit. American Dairy Queen said they could not comment on pending litigation.