LATEST: Eau Claire Dairy Queen withdraws lawsuit against corporate

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A lawsuit that claimed corporate sabotage has been withdrawn.

News 18 reported in early August when Maureen and John Robertson, the owners of the Menomonie Street Dairy Queen, were suing the American Dairy Queen Corporation for repeatedly blocking their attempts to buy exclusive rights to use the DQ name in Eau Claire County.

The American Dairy Queen Corporation had ultimately purchased those rights from "Stephen's Partnership" for less than the Robertsons had offered, but their attorney filed a letter on August 28 stating they were dropping the lawsuit.

A reason why the lawsuit was dropped was not given.

Posted Aug. 1, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An independent Eau Claire Dairy Queen is claiming sabotage in a lawsuit filed against the American Dairy Queen Corporation.

The lawsuit was filed in Eau Claire County in early July by Maureen and John Robertson, the owners of the Dairy Queen on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire.

The lawsuit states the Robertsons offered more than $640,000 to "Stephen's Partnership" to buy exclusive rights to use the DQ name in Eau Claire County, but American Dairy Queen said they would kill the deal.

The Robertsons then attempted to buy the majority of Stephen's Partnership, but corporate blocked that deal as well. Then, according to the lawsuit, American Dairy Queen bought the exclusive rights from Stephen's Partnership for less than the Robertson's offered.

After buying the rights, American Dairy Queen then sent a letter to the Robertsons, stating they could lose their ability to use the DQ name, citing failures to provide reports and selling "un-approved products".

The Robertsons are seeking the rights, as well as damages in the lawsuit. American Dairy Queen said they could not comment on pending litigation.