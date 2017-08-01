LATEST: Senate confirms Wray as FBI director

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs

Longtime critics of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio say his conviction of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants is a long-awaited comeuppance.

Officials say two police officers in central California remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the torso, leg and head after a struggle with a man who broke into his estranged wife's apartment through a window.

Los Angeles has snagged the 2028 Olympics, and the risks that come with an 11-year wait.

Los Angeles gets Olympics with an 11-year wait _ and risks

A sheriff in Oregon and federal authorities are blaming each other for the case of a Mexican man who has been deported from the United States at least 13 times and who allegedly assaulted two women within days of being released from jail.

A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons and the rock star likes their shared look.

The Trump administration's tough talk on crime and treatment of suspects is concerning black police officers.

A federal appeals court is keeping gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region on the federal endangered species list.

Authorities in Maryland say an HIV-positive teachers' aide and track coach faces more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse and other offenses.

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

President Donald Trump says Foxconn's chairman told him in confidence the electronics giant's investment could reach $30 billion _ triple the $10 billion deal announced last week with Wisconsin.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.

Tuesday's vote was 92-5 for Christopher Wray. The lawyer is a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud.

He will replace James Comey, who was fired by Trump in early May amid the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with officials of the Trump campaign.

The 50-year-old Wray inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Trump's ousting of Comey, who was admired within the bureau.

Wray had represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump's choice to replace James Comey as head of the FBI is heading toward Senate confirmation.

The Senate is slated to vote Tuesday evening on the nomination of Christopher Wray. The former Justice Department official won unanimous support from the Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats praising his promise never to let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission.

Wray would replace Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump in May amid an investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

Wray, 50, would inherit the FBI at a particularly challenging time given the firing of Comey, who was admired within the bureau.

Wray had represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal.