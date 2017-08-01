MN man "tripping on mushrooms" faces felony charge for punching Eau Claire officer

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Mushrooms are reportedly to blame for a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer in Eau Claire County.

That's just one of the charges Sam McDonough, 18, of Minnesota, faces after an incident that reportedly began with him purposely jumping in front of a moving car.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the car told officers McDonough jumped in front of his car, causing a large dent.

When he stopped to check on him, the driver said his friends asked him not to call police, saying they'd fix his truck for him; that's when McDonough ran into the woods.

Officers found him a short while later, walking in circles in someone's yard.

Police said when they attempted to bring him in, McDonough fought with officers, eventually striking one of them twice in the head.

Despite being tased three times, McDonough continued to resist until officers were eventually able to arrest him.

He later told officers he had been “tripping on mushrooms” and didn't remember much of the incident.

McDonough will be back in court September 12 for a hearing.