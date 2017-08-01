FEMA inspectors tour flood damage in Burlington

Burlington (WQOW) -- Federal officials are in southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday to check out the damage after devastating floods last month.

State investigators joined Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) inspectors as they toured Burlington on golf carts. They'll share information with Gov. Scott Walker, who will decide if the state should ask for a federal disaster declaration.

People who live in the area say they're hoping for the help.

"It's definitely a good thing," Kaitlynn McKeen tells our sister station WISN-TV. "It will help a lot of people's situations, not just ours."

The inspections are part of a much longer process. There is no timeline right now on how long it could take to make a disaster declaration.