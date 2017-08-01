NWL Tuesday: Border Cats 12, Express 8 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NWL Tuesday: Border Cats 12, Express 8

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Thunder Bay, Ontario (WQOW) -- The Express scores eight runs on twelve hits, but it's not nearly enough, as Thunder Bay knocks around a trio of Eau Claire pitchers en route to a 12-8 win at Port Arthur Stadium.

A three-run fifth inning, highlighted by RBI doubles from Zach Gilles, Luke Bandy, and Kyle Marinconz, gives the Express a 6-3 lead, but the Border Cats answer with two runs of their own in the bottom half of that frame.  Thunder Bay puts the game away with a four-run eighth, including back-to-back homers from Collin Rosenbaum and Kevin Biondic.

Eau Claire will play at Duluth, Wednesday night.  The Express and Huskies are off on Thursday, before resuming their home-and-home series with a game Friday night at Carson Park. 

