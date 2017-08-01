"National Night Out" brings community together in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls officers ditched flashing lights, and instead were flashing smiles at the "National Night Out" event on Tuesday.



It is designed to build unity between the public, police, and other emergency officials.

"It's really important for us to connect with, especially the kids in the community, so that they see us for what we truly are, as protectors and people they can run to when they need help,” said Chief Mathew Kelm of the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Communities from around the country came together for this event. In Chippewa Falls, several families came out to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds to enjoy free games, food, and music.

Kids were invited to meet many of the officers that work to keep them safe each day. They were also given the opportunity to play in the emergency vehicles and try on emergency equipment.

“This is probably the best thing that could happen. It shows that all these police officers don't mean any harm. They're here for the community and they're always going to be here for the community," Chippewa Falls resident Steven Wishnak told News 18.

This is the third year for this event in Chippewa Falls. Similar events were held across the nation, including at Owen Park in Eau Claire.