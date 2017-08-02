Adopt-A-Pet: Bootsie

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bootsie!

Bootsie is a fancy dressed fellow, as you can see with his black and white coat. He kind of looks like he's wearing a tuxedo. Bootsie is 2 years old. He's one of those cats that is actually good with dogs. He's good with other cats too, just about any kind of animal. He's just an all around good cat. Bootsie is what they call a polydactyl, so that means he's got an extra toe on one or more of his paws, but that doesn't create any problems.

If you're interested in Bootsie, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.