8/2: Pure Water Days Races

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Pure Water Days are just over a week away, and a big part of that event are the Pure Water Day Races.

The Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races will be on Saturday, August 12 of the weekend long Pure Water Days in Chippewa Falls. The races are held at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA. Pure Water Days is an annual event that begins on Friday, August 11 and ends Sunday, August 12.

There are five different races to involve the entire family:

1 mile fun run/walk -- Start time 7:30 a.m.

2 mile fit walk -- Start time 8:00 a.m.

4 mile run -- Start time 8:00 a.m.

Bill Roegge Memorial 1/2 Marathon -- Start time 8:00 a.m.

Kids 200 meter dash -- Start time 9:00 a.m.

Pre-race day online registration available ONLINE. Race day registration starts at 6:00 a.m.