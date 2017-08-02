8/2: Pure Water Days Races

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Pure Water Days are just over a week away, and a big part of that event are the Pure Water Day Races.
The Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races will be on Saturday, August 12 of the weekend long Pure Water Days in Chippewa Falls. The races are held at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA. Pure Water Days is an annual event that begins on Friday, August 11 and ends Sunday, August 12.
There are five different races to involve the entire family:
Pre-race day online registration available ONLINE. Race day registration starts at 6:00 a.m.
