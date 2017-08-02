Eau Claire man dies in Iowa crash

Iowa (WQOW) - Police said an Eau Claire man is dead after a crash in Iowa on Tuesday, which happened shortly before 9 p.m.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, authorities said Brenton A. Danks, 25, of Eau Claire, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92, about one mile east of Ainsworth, Iowa, when he straightened out on the curve and entered the westbound lane.

Officials said Danks' car hit a tractor head-on, driven by Homer L. Smith, 63, of Novelty, Missouri, which was traveling westbound on Highway 92.

Authorities said Danks died at the scene. They said Smith was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Officials said both Danks and Smith were wearing their seat belts during the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.