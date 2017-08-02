The Latest: 2nd body found in rubble after school explosion

Minneapolis (WQOW) - Rescue crews have found the second body in the rubble after an explosion and building collapse at a private school in Minneapolis.

Fire Chief John Fruetel said the second body was found around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He said the medical examiner's office is working to notify family members.

Authorities said the school receptionist, Ruth Berg, also died in the blat, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. At a news conference Wednesday night, Fruetel did not specify whether Carlson's body was the second one located.

Authorities said a natural gas explosion caused part of the Minnehaha Academy, a private Christian school that serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, to collapse. Contractors were reportedly working on the building when it happened.

Jack Mahler, a witness, said, "We heard a man yell, 'Gas', and 'Get out'. There was a huge explosion. It knocked me ... off my feet."

Currently, seven adults are hospitalized and three are critically injured.

Posted Aug. 2, 2017 at 12:53 p.m.:

11:35 a.m.

Posted Aug. 2, 2017 at 11:07 a.m.:

Minnehaha Academy issued the following statement:

There was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School. Emergency responders are on the scene. This only affects the Upper School. If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more. Sara Jacobson, executive director of institutional advancement for the school, told KSTP's Todd Wilson there were a dozen students in the gym when the apparent explosion happened. She said those students are OK because the gym was not close to the site of the apparent explosion.

Jacobson said there were faculty from the school in the area of the apparent explosion. She said it is currently unknown if they’re OK.

