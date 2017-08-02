LATEST: Crews put out shed fire near Augusta

Town of Bridge Creek (WQOW) - Crews said they believe a fire near Augusta may have been caused by sparks while work was being done on a grinder machine.

Ken Zich, the fire chief of Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department, said they responded around 11 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a property on County Road M in the Town of Bridge Creek, southeast of Augusta.

Zich said the fire started inside an open shed of a saw mill. He said earlier, a welder was working on a grinder machine. Zich said the fire may have started from sparks while work was being done on the grinder.

Zich said crews received help from neighbors, who moved wood chips from the area of the fire. He said no one was injured.

Posted Aug. 2, 2017 at 11:47 a.m.:

Town of Bridge Creek (WQOW) - Crews are responding to a fire at a property on County M in the Town of Bridge Creek, which is southeast of Augusta.

News 18 has a reporter on scene. He said there are six fire trucks on scene, including Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire, Fairchild Fire and Osseo Rural Fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the latest details.