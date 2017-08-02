Cobban Bridge closes due to safety concerns

Chippewa County (WQOW) - An historic bridge over the Chippewa River is closing.

Brian Kelley, the highway commissioner for the Chippewa County Highway Department, said during annual bridge safety inspections on July 19 and 20, crews noticed changes to the bridge's condition. He said the bridge's fracture critical steel components raised safety concerns.

Kelley told News 18 about 250 cars travel on the Cobban Bridge every day.

In a press release sent Wednesday, the Chippewa County Highway Department said it will conduct further analysis of the steel bridge components. Kelley said there is no scheduled date to reopen the bridge.

