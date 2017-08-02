Gordy's Market Chippewa Commons location to close

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A closing sign hangs on the doors of a grocery store in Chippewa Falls, stating it is closing up shop at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A sign in front of Gordy's Market Chippewa Commons, located at 303 Prairie View Road in Chippewa Falls, states, "We look forward to serving you at the Downtown and Lake Wissota locations".

News 18 reported on July 25 when Gordy's Market announced the closure of its Hayward location, stating the organization is in the "midst of a restructuring of their business". Gordy's Market CEO Jeff Schafer also stated their "plans for significant growth were just too aggressive..."

Two days following the Hayward closure, Festival Foods announced it was in the process of acquiring three Gordy's Market locations, including two in Eau Claire and one in Tomah. Festival Foods CEO Mark Skogen said the company expects to close on all three locations in September.

A spokesperson with Festival Foods told News 18 on Wednesday there are no current plans for them to purchase the Chippewa Falls Commons location.

News 18 reached out to Gordy's Market on Wednesday for comment but have not heard back.