Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls City Council approved two federal grants to improve Erickson Park at their meeting Tuesday night.



The federal grants are valued at more than $120,000 combined and are geared toward creating handicap accessible fishing piers and a foot bridge on the Glen Loch Flowage.



The new grants are in addition to another $851,000 federal grant for the project News 18 reported on in April.