Former treasurer of Stanley Rod & Gun charged after allegedly stealing $45,000

Stanley (WQOW) - The former treasurer of an area sporting club is now charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the group.

Paula A. Brown, from Stanley, was charged Friday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.



She's accused of stealing more than $45,000 last year while serving as treasurer of the Stanley Rod and Gun Club.



Investigators said Brown admitted to writing out checks to herself or to 'cash,' and using the money to cover medical bills and other expenses.



When the theft was discovered, Brown repaid $20,000 dollars with money she borrowed from a friend.

She will make her initial court appearance in May.



