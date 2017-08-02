Introduced elk migrates 100+ miles away from Jackson Co.

Barron County (WQOW) -- Most people know that Wisconsin is a beautiful state to explore, and it seems an elk released by the Department of Natural Resources would agree.



A trail cam set up by Keith Hanson in Barron County caught a collared cow elk taking a stroll more than 100 miles away from where she was released in Jackson County in 2016. The DNR is in the middle of their plan to reintroduce 150 elk to the state and this was reportedly one of them.

Officials with the DNR said the elk was captured in Kentucky in 2016 and released on the Black River State Forest in July. They said by September of 2016, the elk had already moved up to Clark County and stayed there until April.

They said they aren't sure why she moved away from the herd or why she continues to travel, but within the last month, she's seemed to settle into an area and hasn't moved as much.



The DNR said officials are watching her via GPS radio collar and are able to track her movements every 13 hours.