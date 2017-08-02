Chippewa Co. Executive Committee recommends adding new positions - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Co. Executive Committee recommends adding new positions to the county

Posted:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The plan to create new positions in Chippewa County is one step closer to reality.

News 18 reported Monday administrators wanted to add a full-time case manager to focus on the drug court case load.

They also are looking to add three, full-time jailers between now and 2018.

On Tuesday night, the Chippewa County Executive Committee moved those items forward, meaning they will be taken up by the Chippewa County Board at their August 8 meeting. 

