LATEST: 2 dead in fatal Chippewa Co. crash identified

Updated:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Chippewa County (WQOW) - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon near Cadott.

Authorities said Delores Freund, 80, and Paul Freund, 85, both from McHenry, Ill., were traveling northbound on Highway 27 north of Cadott. Officials said the vehicle crossed lanes and went into a ditch, where it struck a culvert and concrete wall.

According to a press release, Delores died at the scene. They said Paul was airlifted to an area hospital but later died to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Posted Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:00 p.m.:

Cadott (WQOW) -- Two people are dead after a rollover crash in Chippewa County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 27 north of Cadott. Authorities say the vehicle crossed lanes and went into a ditch, where it struck a culvert and concrete wall. 

Authorities say the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, but succumbed to his injuries. 

Their names have not yet been released. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

