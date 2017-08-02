Two dead after fatal rollover crash in Chippewa County

Cadott (WQOW) -- Two people are dead after a rollover crash in Chippewa County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 27 north of Cadott. Authorities say the vehicle crossed lanes and went into a ditch, where it struck a culvert and concrete wall.
Authorities say the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, but succumbed to his injuries.
Their names have not yet been released. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
