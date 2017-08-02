DEVELOPING: Swat situation in Menomonie contained, but police say avoid the area

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities are urging people to avoid an area in Menomonie after a situation unfolded Wednesday evening.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson told News 18 that the situation on Fryklund Drive is contained, but people should still avoid the area.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the Eau Claire County Swat Team was on scene. Sheriff Cramer said authorities were trying to make contact with a man living in an apartment in the area, who made threats against his significant other.

Chief Atkinson said police are setting up a media staging area and are planning to provide an update shortly.

.@MenomoniePD Chief Eric Atkinson (@MPD_Chief) tells me the situation on Fryklund Drive is contained, but people should still avoid the area — Stephen Kelley (@stephen_wqow) August 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on air and online for the very latest.

Posted Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:07 p.m.:

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Swat and police are surrounding an apartment building in Menomonie, for what authorities tell News 18 is a 'barricaded subject'.



The Menomonie Police Department is asking people to avoid the Fryklund Drive area, and for anyone living in that area to seek shelter.



