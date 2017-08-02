NEW INFO.: Menomonie police release name of man involved in SWAT situation

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities have released the name of the man involved in a domestic incident on Wednesday night in Menomonie.

Menomonie police said they arrived to an apartment building on the 2700 block of Fryklund Drive shortly after 5 p.m. They discovered Phillip Edward Chism, 39, was making threats to harm his significant other. Police said the victim was separated from Chism shortly after.

Authorities said Chism was seen going into an apartment on the second story of the building. Police said they were advised Chism may have been armed with a gun. That was when police evacuated the area and blocked off traffic to Fryklund Drive.

Police said the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team was called to assist. Officers attempted to talk with Chism while he was barricaded alone inside the apartment, but attempts to contact him failed.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., authorities said the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team deployed gas into the apartment to get Chism to come outside. Police said he exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Chism was taken to the Dunn County Jail and has a scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

Chism faces possible charges of:

Disorderly conduct

Second degree sexual assault

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take in custody

bail jumping

Posted Aug. 2:

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities in Menomonie say they are still taking precautions to ensure resident safety after a situation was resolved Wednesday night.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson told News 18 as of 10:40 p.m. a male subject was taken into custody without incident. Chief Atkinson also said the area is contained, but people are being advised to avoid the area of Fryklund Drive.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the Eau Claire County Swat Team was on scene. Sheriff Cramer said authorities were trying to make contact with a man living in an apartment in the area, who made threats against his significant other. The suspect did mention to law enforcement that he had a gun. However, the victim is safe at this time.

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities are urging people to avoid an area in Menomonie after a situation unfolded Wednesday evening.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson told News 18 that the situation on Fryklund Drive is contained, but people should still avoid the area.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the Eau Claire County Swat Team was on scene. Sheriff Cramer said authorities were trying to make contact with a man living in an apartment in the area, who made threats against his significant other.

Chief Atkinson said police are setting up a media staging area and are planning to provide an update shortly.

.@MenomoniePD Chief Eric Atkinson (@MPD_Chief) tells me the situation on Fryklund Drive is contained, but people should still avoid the area — Stephen Kelley (@stephen_wqow) August 3, 2017

Posted Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:07 p.m.:

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Swat and police are surrounding an apartment building in Menomonie, for what authorities tell News 18 is a 'barricaded subject'.



The Menomonie Police Department is asking people to avoid the Fryklund Drive area, and for anyone living in that area to seek shelter.



Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the Eau Claire County Swat Team is on scene. Sheriff Cramer said authorities are trying to make contact with a man living in an apartment in the area who made threats against his significant other.



