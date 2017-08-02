EC American Legion wins opener at Great Lakes Regional - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC American Legion wins opener at Great Lakes Regional

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Toledo, Ohio (WQOW) -- Eau Claire scores a pair of seventh inning runs to defeat Napoleon (OH) , 3-1, in a first round game at the Great Lakes Regional.

Mitch Froehlich's single drives home Ethan Kjellberg with the go-ahead run in the seventh, then Lukas Gobrecht adds insurance with an RBI single to score Zac Stange.  Levi Schaller, Paul Petit, and Gobrecht combine to scatter seven hits, with Petit picking up the win in relief.

Eau Claire opens the scoring in the first inning, when a Gobrecht sacrifice fly scored Stange, who had led off the game with a triple.

Next for Eau Claire will be a winner's bracket game, Thursday, at around 7:00 P.M., versus Midland (MI).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.