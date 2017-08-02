EC American Legion wins opener at Great Lakes Regional

Toledo, Ohio (WQOW) -- Eau Claire scores a pair of seventh inning runs to defeat Napoleon (OH) , 3-1, in a first round game at the Great Lakes Regional.



Mitch Froehlich's single drives home Ethan Kjellberg with the go-ahead run in the seventh, then Lukas Gobrecht adds insurance with an RBI single to score Zac Stange. Levi Schaller, Paul Petit, and Gobrecht combine to scatter seven hits, with Petit picking up the win in relief.



Eau Claire opens the scoring in the first inning, when a Gobrecht sacrifice fly scored Stange, who had led off the game with a triple.



Next for Eau Claire will be a winner's bracket game, Thursday, at around 7:00 P.M., versus Midland (MI).