NWL Wednesday: Express 9, Huskies 7, F-10 inn.

Duluth (WQOW) -- Down to its final out, Eau Claire rallies with a three run ninth inning, then puts up another three runs in the 10th to win at Duluth's Wade Stadium.



Zach Ashford knocks in four runs for the Express, including his 2-run double with two outs in the ninth.



With the win, Eau Claire moves into second place in the Northwoods League North Division second half standings, one-half game back of first-place Mankato.



The two teams will take Thursday off, before resuming their home-and-home series at Eau Claire's Carson Park, Friday night.