Adopt-A-Pet: Redd

Meet our Pet of the Day: Redd!

Redd is a Shar Pei mix, but we're not sure what he's mixed with. He's a wonderful boy, and he does well while walking. He seems to get along with just about anyone, nothing seems to bother him. Redd is usually pretty relaxed. He will still need to be neutered, and that will have to be done before you take him home.

If you're interested in Redd, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

