8/3: Junior Achievement Golf Outing

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's an annual event with a lot going on, and it's all to benefit an organization aimed at teaching kids about entrepreneurship.

The 21st annual JA Golf Outing takes place Thursday, August 17 at Wild Ridge and Mill Run golf courses. This year the event will accommodate additional golfers by adding the Mill Run 9-Hole Scramble in addition to the popular 18-Hole Scramble held at Wild Ridge. After golf, all players will enjoy a social, dinner, raffles and live auction opportunities.

The Wild Ridge 18-Hole event is full, however, registrations for the Mill Run 9-Hole Scramble are still open. If interested in playing in the Mill Run 9-Hole Scramble, use the code phrase "golfja" for special rates when USING THIS LINK.

The annual golf outing is our oldest and largest event that provides necessary funds to deliver JA programs to area youth in the classroom. Last year, JA-Northwest District impacted nearly 16,000 students throughout western and northern Wisconsin, delivering programming in more than 984 K-12 classrooms.

Two well-known sporting figures will be in attendance, former Green Bay Packer tight end and Packer Hall of Fame recipient Paul Coffman will be joining on the links. In addition, Bill Michaels heard weekdays on Sports Talk 105.1 on the FM radio dial will be broadcasting his daily radio program live at the event.

The JA Golf Outing is a kick-off fundraiser for the upcoming school year to raise necessary funds to deliver these programs to area youth. Events like the golf outing allow us to impact students in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding 20 counties." For more information, contact the Junior Achievement office at (715) 835-5566 or BY EMAIL.