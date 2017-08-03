Boys & Girls Club of Greater Chippewa Valley hosts Lemonade Day 2017

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- A special event is happening Thursday aimed at providing business knowledge along with a refreshment.

It's the 8th Annual Lemonade Day 2017, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, with locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business. Boys & Girls Club members will be selling glasses of lemonade at various locations throughout the greater Chippewa Valley using business and marketing plans they have created. All proceeds will support the ongoing programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire:

Boys & Girls Club - Mary Markquart Center

Acoustic Cafe

Best Buy

The District Company (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Family Video - Golf Road

Family Video - Madison Street

Festival Foods

Fleet Feet

Hoeft Builders (across from Northwestern Bank)

JAMF Software (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Mayo Clinic Health System - Downtown Luther Campus

Prestige Auto Mitsubishi

Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor

Silver Spring Foods (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

United Bank

Walgreens - Hastings Way

Chippewa Falls:

Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center

Bresina's Carry-out

Chippewa Falls Main Street

Gordy's Market Downtown

Farmer's Market (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Northwestern Bank

Menomonie:

Culver's

Dick's Fresh Market

State Farm - Jackie Hunt Agency

Menomonie Public Library (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

WESTconsin Credit Union - North Office

Black River Falls:

Boys & Girls Club - Lunda Center

Black River Country Bank

CO-OP Credit Union

4 Seasons Quick Stop

Gordy's County Market

Jackson County Bank

Jackson County Farmer's Market (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Theisen's