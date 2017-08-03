Boys & Girls Club of Greater Chippewa Valley hosts Lemonade Day - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Chippewa Valley hosts Lemonade Day 2017

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- A special event is happening Thursday aimed at providing business knowledge along with a refreshment.

It's the 8th Annual Lemonade Day 2017, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, with locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business. Boys & Girls Club members will be selling glasses of lemonade at various locations throughout the greater Chippewa Valley using business and marketing plans they have created.  All proceeds will support the ongoing programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire:

    Boys & Girls Club - Mary Markquart Center
    Acoustic Cafe
    Best Buy
    The District Company (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
    Family Video - Golf Road
    Family Video - Madison Street
    Festival Foods
    Fleet Feet    
    Hoeft Builders (across from Northwestern Bank)
    JAMF Software (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Downtown Luther Campus
    Prestige Auto Mitsubishi
    Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor
    Silver Spring Foods (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
    United Bank
    Walgreens - Hastings Way

Chippewa Falls:

    Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center
    Bresina's Carry-out
    Chippewa Falls Main Street
    Gordy's Market Downtown
    Farmer's Market (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
    Northwestern Bank

Menomonie:

    Culver's
    Dick's Fresh Market
    State Farm - Jackie Hunt Agency
    Menomonie Public Library (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) 
    WESTconsin Credit Union - North Office

Black River Falls:

    Boys & Girls Club - Lunda Center
    Black River Country Bank
    CO-OP Credit Union
    4 Seasons Quick Stop
    Gordy's County Market
    Jackson County Bank
    Jackson County Farmer's Market (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
    Theisen's

