Boys & Girls Club of Greater Chippewa Valley hosts Lemonade Day 2017

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- A special event is happening Thursday aimed at providing business knowledge along with a refreshment.
It's the 8th Annual Lemonade Day 2017, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, with locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business. Boys & Girls Club members will be selling glasses of lemonade at various locations throughout the greater Chippewa Valley using business and marketing plans they have created. All proceeds will support the ongoing programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
Eau Claire:
Boys & Girls Club - Mary Markquart Center
Acoustic Cafe
Best Buy
The District Company (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
Family Video - Golf Road
Family Video - Madison Street
Festival Foods
Fleet Feet
Hoeft Builders (across from Northwestern Bank)
JAMF Software (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Mayo Clinic Health System - Downtown Luther Campus
Prestige Auto Mitsubishi
Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor
Silver Spring Foods (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
United Bank
Walgreens - Hastings Way
Chippewa Falls:
Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center
Bresina's Carry-out
Chippewa Falls Main Street
Gordy's Market Downtown
Farmer's Market (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
Northwestern Bank
Menomonie:
Culver's
Dick's Fresh Market
State Farm - Jackie Hunt Agency
Menomonie Public Library (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
WESTconsin Credit Union - North Office
Black River Falls:
Boys & Girls Club - Lunda Center
Black River Country Bank
CO-OP Credit Union
4 Seasons Quick Stop
Gordy's County Market
Jackson County Bank
Jackson County Farmer's Market (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Theisen's
