Wisconsin lawmakers to take comments on HS gun classes

A legislative committee is set to take comments on a Republican bill that would create gun safety courses for Wisconsin high schools.

The bill calls for the state superintendent to work with the Department of Natural Resources or police or an organization that specializes in firearms safety or certifies firearm instructors to develop the curriculum for an elective class on gun safety. Live ammunition wouldn't be allowed.

Schools would not be required to offer the course.

The Assembly Committee on Education is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the bill Thursday.

Lawmakers in Idaho and North Carolina are considering similar bills.

