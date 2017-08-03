Public hearing on Wisconsin $3B Foxconn tax break bill - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Public hearing on Wisconsin $3B Foxconn tax break bill

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The public is getting a chance to tell Wisconsin lawmakers what they think of a $3 billion tax incentive package that's part of an agreement struck with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

A Wisconsin state Assembly committee scheduled a hearing on the proposal Thursday.

The Taiwanese-based Foxconn has pledged to invest $10 billion in southeast Wisconsin on a liquid crystal display panel assembly plant that could employ 13,000 people over six years. The incentives are tied to job creation and investment targets.

Other parts of the bill include borrowing more than $250 million to rebuild Interstate 94 near where the plant would be and the waiving of numerous environmental permit requirements and regulations to speed construction.

Foxconn has said it hopes to open the plant in 2020 with 3,000 workers.

Wisconsin Eye is providing live coverage of the hearing. You can watch it here. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.