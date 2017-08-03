Morrie's "Buy Happy Backpack Roundup" runs through Aug. 18

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local dealership has a two-week long assignment to fulfill, and it's asking for your help!

Morrie's "Buy Happy Backpack Roundup" returns with the goal of helping students in need receive backpacks and school supplies.

According to its website, the backpack roundup runs from July 31 through August 18. Backpack drop-offs are at every Morrie's location, including the Morrie's Chippewa Valley Mazda in Chippewa Falls.

When you drop off a backpack, Morrie's said it will fill it with $10 in school supplies for a child in need.

In 2016, all Morrie's Mazda locations collected 4,839 backpacks and $25,000 in donations.