Morrie's "Buy Happy Backpack Roundup" runs through Aug. 18 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Morrie's "Buy Happy Backpack Roundup" runs through Aug. 18

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local dealership has a two-week long assignment to fulfill, and it's asking for your help!

Morrie's "Buy Happy Backpack Roundup" returns with the goal of helping students in need receive backpacks and school supplies.

According to its website, the backpack roundup runs from July 31 through August 18. Backpack drop-offs are at every Morrie's location, including the Morrie's Chippewa Valley Mazda in Chippewa Falls.

When you drop off a backpack, Morrie's said it will fill it with $10 in school supplies for a child in need.

In 2016, all Morrie's Mazda locations collected 4,839 backpacks and $25,000 in donations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.