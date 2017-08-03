HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital president, CEO accepts new position in IL

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The president and CEO of a local hospital in the Chippewa Valley is stepping down.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) announced on Wednesday that Joan Coffman, president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, has accepted to serve as president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill.

According to a press release, Coffman joined HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in 2008 and became the president and CEO in March 2010.

“During my tenure over the past decade we’ve exceeded many goals and expectations with the dedication of our colleagues, volunteers and medical staff partners at St. Joseph’s,” Coffman said. “It’s a bittersweet move as I continue the mission of the Hospital Sisters in a new community. I value the collaborations we’ve made in the Chippewa Valley and will carry that spirit with me.”

According to a press release, Coffman will begin her new role at the Illinois hospital on September 5.