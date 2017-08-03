Rubber duckies "race" to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

Chicago (CNN) - 60,000 rubber duckies took a dive into the Chicago River Thursday afternoon.

It's all part of the 12th annual Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby.

The event benefits Special Olympics Illinois.

People of all ages are invited to watch the ducks "race".

The success of the annual Ducky Derby depends on over a hundred sales teams. They devote the summer to selling duck adoptions and spreading the word about the benefits of Special Olympics.

2016's event raised more than $400,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.