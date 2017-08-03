Research: Algae costing Dunn, Barron counties millions in tourism

Menomonie (WQOW) -- New research shows that cleaning up Lake Menomin, and the waterways that feed it, could bring in millions of dollars in new tourism to the area.



That was the conclusion of students working under the guidance of UW-Stout professors. A National Science Foundation Grant provides funding for the eight-week research program. It brings students from around the country to study the Red Cedar Watershed.



Algae blooms have long been a problem in Barron and Dunn counties, and one UW-Stout professor said that finding a solution will mean big things for the economy, one way or another.



"We could make huge economic gains for the community if we improve the water quality, but we could also really, really hurt the local economy if we don't do anything," said Nels Paulson, a UW-Stout sociology associate professor and director of the program.



The students presented their research in Menomonie on Wednesday. Another open house is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Gilligan’s in Chetek.

