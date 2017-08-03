Silver Spring Foods holds 6th annual National Mustard Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Mother Nature brought rain to the Chippewa Valley on Thursday, but it didn't slow down a free-food fundraiser.

The 6th annual National Mustard Day at Silver Spring Foods went on without a hitch. Crowds of people lined up for free brats, Culver's custard and cheese curds, and of course, to stock up on their favorite Silver Spring Mustard.

"Well, everybody is very happy to be here. As a company, we're a family owned business. We have a proud and rich history in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley, and it's an opportunity for us to give back, so again it's a nice celebration and it's all free,” said Robert Roemer, the president of Silver Spring Foods.

In 2016, they raised more than $1,000 for Feed My People and hope to do the same this year.