Lemonade Day benefits Boys and Girls Club

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - What better way to wash down a brat than with a cool glass of lemonade?

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley Centers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls hosted the 8th annual Lemonade Day on Thursday.

Lemonade Day is used to teach youth the process of operating their own business and using their own business plans.

In 2016, $1,400 was raised between the four cities for the club.