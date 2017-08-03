Azura Memory Care thrift sale to benefit Alzheimer's Assoc.

Altoona (WQOW) - A sale that started in a garage 11 years ago is now on the path to make more than $100,000 this year.

Azura Memory Care will hold their 11th annual city-wide thrift sale Friday. The sale benefits the Alzheimer's Association.

More than 200 families have donated items like clothes, school supplies and knick-knacks to help this sale blossom.

Paula Gibson, with Azura Memory Care, told News 18 the sale allows people to feel like they're not alone. "It gives you hope that you can make a difference and also the realization that you are making an impact and that it is helping people right here in our community," Gibson said.

Holiday Vacations will match 100 percent of the donations, along with an additional $10,000. With that, organizers expect to bring their 11-year total to more than $100,000.

The sale runs Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Shed in Altoona.