Construction crew gives Eau Claire toddler special tour of Marshfield Clinic

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The walls on Marshfield Clinic's hospital and cancer center are rising everyday. While some are excited for the finished product, one Eau Claire three year old would rather see the work go on forever.

Last month, Crispin and his family came to Marshfield Clinic for a check up and began checking on the sights next door. Soon after, the nearby sidewalks became their watching zone.

"He would wave at the construction workers, and one day they walked over and they shook his hand and they gave him a hard hat. That made his day," said Crispin's father, Jay.

The experience made it to Facebook where the attention started building, and reached Marshfield Clinic staff. On Thursday, the crews steered him to the other side of the fence and in to the hot seat. He dug, poured, built and steered his way all across the soon-to-be hospital campus.

Trading in his Little Tikes for a Big Cat -- and an even bigger experience -- Crispin's career in construction could be right around the corner.

"He'll have a positive viewpoint on construction and building, things like that," Jay said.

Whether or not he becomes a permanent crew member, the family said it will always be an extra tool in his toolbox.

"It's huge, the more experiences a kid can have the more things that they get to do, the more they have a chance then to experience life," Jay said.

Last week, 120 people came out to a job fair hosted by Marshfield Clinic. Hospital executives said they plan to hire about 300 people over the next year for the new facility, some of those job postings are expected to come out later this year.



The hospital said the cancer center is expected to open on October 2, the hospital is on track to be completed next July.