Wisconsin immigrants react to new Republican proposal

Abbotsford (WQOW) -- Wisconsin immigrants are reacting to President Trump's new pus to reduce legal immigration.



The bill would favor people with advanced degrees and those who speak English, while putting less emphasis on family ties. One of the goals of the bill is to reduce legal immigration by 50-percent in the next ten years.



Some immigrants in Wisconsin said they were frustrated to hear the President was backing the bill.



"It's difficult to hear those kinds of things because you think --okay, well not everybody in Mexico has that chance to get a degree. Not everybody has a chance to study, not everyone has a chance to be taught how to speak in English," said Sandra Melgarejo from Abbotsford.



The Melgarejo family came to the United States two decades ago.



The legislation is still in the early stages, but has already received criticism from both sides of the aisle.