Adopt-A-Pet: Ramona

Meet our Pet of the Day: Ramona!

Ramona is a beautiful Husky-Hound mix. She is around 12 years old, and she is spayed. For as old as her papers say she is, she sure acts younger. Ramona is super agile and has the most beautiful, clear eyes, which are two different colors (a popular trait among huskies). Ramona is very affectionate and playful. She came from a rough situation, but she is still happy and friendly.

If you're interested in Ramona, you can fin her at Bob's House for Dogs!